Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
lifelong resident of Medford, April 15th. Beloved husband of Carol (Cole) Casella of Medford. Devoted father of Charles T. Casella and his wife Janelle of Georgetown, Lynn Casella of Nashua NH., Christine Hollis and her husband James of Andover and Melissa Grace Casella of Medford. Loving Papa of Olivia Grace, Brendan Scott, Molly, Bret, Caitlyn and Lauren. Dear brother of Marilyn Insogna and her husband Matthew of Medford, Charles Casella and his wife Elaine of Falmouth, and the late Frederick Casella and Elaine Diettrich. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. A funeral service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, April 25th at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Wednesday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in George's name to the Firefighter Charity Fund, Local 1032, Charity Fund, P.O. Box 889, Medford, MA 02155. These funds will be used for scholarships for children of firefighters. Late Vietnam Veteran and retired Medford Firefighter. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford- Woburn-Wilmington http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-g-casella
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
