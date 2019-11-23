|
|
94, of the North End passed away on November 21, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Marie (DeBono) Iacozzi. Cherished son of the late Croce and Anna Iacozzi from Italy.
Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113. Services will conclude at St. Michael's Cemetery, 500 Canterbury Street, Boston. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in George's memory to: Care Dimension Hospice, 125 Winter Street Lincoln, MA 01773.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 23, 2019