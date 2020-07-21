1/1
George J. Sullivan
Of Revere, age 72, July 16th. Son of the late Thomas L. & Irene B. (McGrath) Sullivan, Sr. Dear brother of Thomas L. Sullivan, Jr., Dennis G. Sullivan & his wife Carmela, Bernadette M. Hyyti, Irene Larcome and her late husband Robert, John P. Sullivan & his wife Janice. Beloved uncle of Shawn & his wife Sory, Mark & his wife April, Tom & his wife Sheri, Julie & her husband John, David Scott, Robert & his wife Andrea, Jay, Melissa & her husband Bill, Ryan & his wife Amanda, Brendon & his wife Bethany and the late Bryan. Great uncle of 16 nieces & nephews. Retired clerk for the U.S. Postal Service. Those who wish may attend the graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm. St., Everett on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Please meet at the gate of the cemetery and follow the state and CDC guidelines for face coverings and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital @ stjude.org or the Northeast Animal Shelter @ northeastanimalshelter.org/donations. For directions, condolences & obituary www.BisbeePorcella.com.



View the online memorial for George J. Sullivan

Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
7 entries
July 21, 2020
Farewell George, you were a co-worker at the GMF Boston on Tour One. You were such a nice person and so helpful, kind, and very funny too! You made that awful job so much more pleasant and I will always remember you for that. Prayers to you and those who loved you. Godspeed.
Flats
Coworker
July 20, 2020
George was a close friend and roommate at Bridgewater State College. He was also a great athlete and a consummate teammate. George had a heart of gold, for years he would send my two children a silver dollar in a Christmas Card. Kind of lost contact as we aged, and his passing is very sad news. Farewell my friend. Bob Buff Brinkley
Bob Brinkley
July 20, 2020
George was one of the greatest guys I ever met and will be sorely missed. Never met a man with a bigger heart and I was proud to call him friend.
Peter D'Amico
July 20, 2020
One of the nicest guys I've ever met. I had the pleasure of working with him and becoming a member of the best crew ever .USPS at the PMF tour 1. He will be greatly missed!
Mary Connolly
Friend
July 20, 2020
He is always there when you needed him..
RIP George
FM from Arizona
Patricia Monk
July 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 20, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
