George was a good buddy, always up for a laugh or an adventure. I have fond memories of working together in Basel, playing guitar as we practiced for a busking routine that we never quite got around to; just hanging out & laughing & bombing around town, catching The Pretenders in concert in Montreux, and our trips to Paris, Trieste, Slovenia, Inishmore, and Venice. I vividly remember us hanging out one afternoon on the far corner of Venice (to get away from the tourists and find something authentic, George said), drinking spritzes with some locals that George had charmed instantly. I still cherish his little sketch here that captured our view of Venice that afternoon. George was great at nudging people towards fun and new experiences--if there wasn't an adventure at hand, he'd create one for you! Thanks George.

Chris Hambley

Friend