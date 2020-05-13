George Robert Killeen
On the morning of May 5th, 2020 surrounded by family George Robert Killeen peacefully passed. George was born to Carroll (Pellegrino) and Kenneth Killeen of South Boston. Brother to Tracey (deceased) and survived by Robin, Caroljo and Kenneth.

An artist educator and relief worker living abroad in Northern Italy, United Emerates, Switzerland, Cairo, Singapore and finally settling in his favorite place Mombasa, Kenya.

Although George had so many life experiences, his fondest were with his greenie rats in S. Boston and painting scenes on M Street beach. George will always be remembered for his giving character and love for his family.



Published in Boston Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
My Condolences to the Killeen Family. Sorry for your loss!
Shawn Flaherty
Friend
May 13, 2020
I knew George from 8 years at St. Brigids School and being a greenie rat. George is one of the kindest people I know. Could always make you laugh and stir you in the direction of adventure. I followed his adventures and lived vicariously thru him. George, till we meet again...thank you for being my friend....luv ya, buddy.
Marion Ritz
Friend
May 13, 2020
George, I have many a fond memory of hanging out with you in Basel. Gigi, myself, Isabelle and Dominic will miss you but will always remember you through your paintings we have! RIP my friend
Paul Riley
Friend
May 13, 2020
George was a good buddy, always up for a laugh or an adventure. I have fond memories of working together in Basel, playing guitar as we practiced for a busking routine that we never quite got around to; just hanging out & laughing & bombing around town, catching The Pretenders in concert in Montreux, and our trips to Paris, Trieste, Slovenia, Inishmore, and Venice. I vividly remember us hanging out one afternoon on the far corner of Venice (to get away from the tourists and find something authentic, George said), drinking spritzes with some locals that George had charmed instantly. I still cherish his little sketch here that captured our view of Venice that afternoon. George was great at nudging people towards fun and new experiences--if there wasn't an adventure at hand, he'd create one for you! Thanks George.
Chris Hambley
Friend
May 12, 2020
George was a treasured colleague to us here in Singapore. We (the art team and his students) will miss him dearly. He had such a kind, caring and selfless aura and touched the hearts of everyone he met.
Sarah Dutta
Coworker
May 12, 2020
George will be missed, but never forgotten. His life experiences will be told forever. His smile and laugh will always be with us.
Debbie Killeen
Family
May 12, 2020
I am so sorry for ur loss! Praying for ur family!
Shannon
Family
May 12, 2020
George was such a sweet soul. I enjoyed playing Irish music with him in the early 90s in Boston with Johnny Coe, Brian, Gerry and Mark. Below is a picture of him playing the bodhran at my birthday party in Kingston, MA. I also visited him in Trieste. So sad to hear he has left this earth.
Kate Roper
Friend
