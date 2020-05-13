On the morning of May 5th, 2020 surrounded by family George Robert Killeen peacefully passed. George was born to Carroll (Pellegrino) and Kenneth Killeen of South Boston. Brother to Tracey (deceased) and survived by Robin, Caroljo and Kenneth.
An artist educator and relief worker living abroad in Northern Italy, United Emerates, Switzerland, Cairo, Singapore and finally settling in his favorite place Mombasa, Kenya.
Although George had so many life experiences, his fondest were with his greenie rats in S. Boston and painting scenes on M Street beach. George will always be remembered for his giving character and love for his family.
Published in Boston Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020.