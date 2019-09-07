|
a proud lifelong resident of Boston's South End, September 4, 2019. George served in the U. S. Navy in World War II. Dear and devoted husband of the late Catherine "Kitty" (Baiona) Hadaya. Beloved father of Victoria LaFace and her husband Salvatore of West Roxbury, George Hadaya and his wife Christine of Boston's North End, William Hadaya and his wife Maureen of Winthrop, and Patricia "Tish" Hadaya of Boston's South End. Loving grandfather "Gido" of Caesar Hadaya and his wife Nicole, Keith LaFace and his wife Jennifer, Justin Hadaya and his wife Jacqui, and Nicole Dangelo and her husband Adam. Great-grandfather of Sophia Burke Hadaya, Justin Hadaya Jr., Jackson Hadaya, June LaFace, Robert LaFace, Andrew Dangelo, and Audrey Dangelo. Dear brother of Louis Hadaya of Walpole, Russell Hadaya of Quincy, and the late Monsour Hadaya and Regina Dustin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St., (at the corner of Centre St.) West Roxbury Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Service Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., (Rte. 135W at Rte. 95) Dedham. Visiting hours at the Funeral Home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com.
