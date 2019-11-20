|
Nov 15th, lifelong of Malden. Beloved husband of Linda J. Mason. Loving son of Ruth Paradise of Malden and the late Robert Paradise. Devoted father of Craig Mason and wife Tammy, Robert Mason and wife Patricia of Stoneham, George W. Mason Jr. and wife Julie of Malden, Edward Mason of NH, Maureen Mason and husband Kevin of Malden, Christina Zeletsky and husband Dennis of NH, Dawna Glaude of Haverhill, Todd Mason of Malden, Danielle Casoli and husband Michael of Saugus, Deirdra Crocker and husband Jonathan of Malden, Diamond Martins of Salisbury, and the late Derek Mason. Cherished brother of Donna Murtagh of Malden, Rose Stanley of NH, and the late Florence Jones. Also survived by many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St, Malden, on Friday, November 22, at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, Immaculate Conception Church, Malden, at 10AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 21st, from 4 – 9 PM.
Published in Boston Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019