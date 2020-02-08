|
of Norwood passed away on February 6, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Carole M. (Morganstern) Ringler. Devoted father of William G. Ringler and his wife Ellen of Attleboro, David J. Ringler and his wife Cheryl of Wrentham, Barry T. Ringler and his wife Caroline of Walpole, Robert M. Ringler and his wife Annmarie of Norwood and Janine C. Baeza and her husband Joshua of CA. Brother of Charles Ringler of AZ, Theodore Ringler of Scituate and the late Helen Mitchell and Evelyn Higgins. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. George was a precision metal fabricator and carpenter. He was a Track star at Boston Technical High School, and an avid custom hot rod enthusiast. Devoted husband for 57 years to his loving wife Carole. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-5pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., Norwood, MA 02062. At the request of the family all other services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Hessco Elder Services - 26 Oneil Dr, Dedham, MA 02026. Immediately following the visitation hours Sunday at 5pm, all are invited to the celebration of George's life at Conrad's Restaurant in Walpole.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 8, 2020