Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
615 East Fourth St
South Boston, MA
of South Boston April 19, 2019. Loving daughter of the late William “Mel” and Josephine “Sally” (Westfield) Johnson. Sister of the late Mary Ann Johnson. Survived by godsons Stephen Donovan and Kevin Lynch. The Lynch Family, Ridge Family and many friends and relatives across the United States, Canada and Ireland. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON Thursday April 25th from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth St South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment St. Mary Cemetery Lawrence http://www.lastingmemories.com/georgianna-johnson
Published in Boston Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
