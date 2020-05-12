Gerald A. Sher
1948 - 2020
of Norwood, passed away after a month long, valiant fight with Covid-19 on May 8th, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was 71 years old.

Gerry was born in Winthrop on November 1, 1948. He grew up in Revere and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Salem State College and an MBA from Suffolk University. Gerry worked at the offices of the Boston Herald for over 30 years. His passions were woodworking, making furniture for his family, photography and traveling, especially his cross-country trips on his Harley with his beloved wife, Susan. Anyone who met him, loved him instantly and he made an impact on this world like no one else quite could. Above all else, Gerry was a family man, happiest surrounded by his children and adoring grandchildren. "G," as they called him, could often be found attending many sporting events and Irish dance competitions.

Gerry was the dear and devoted husband of 47 years of Susan (Ramey). Their 47 years of wedded bliss brought them their loving children, Aimee (Sher) and William Monteith of Walpole, Alison Sher and Joseph McDonagh of Braintree, Katie Sher of Norwood, Matthew and Teresa Sher of Fort Worth, TX, as well as his loving grandchildren who called him "G," Jack, Maeve, Michael, Savannah, Isla, Eamon and Alana. He was the dear brother of Robert and Rhonda Sher of Murrieta, CA and brother -in-law of Ellen Correia of Wrentham. He is also survived by his nephew and many nieces and cousins. Gerry was predeceased by his parent's Hyman and Gertrude Sher, his mother and father-in-law Edgar and Julia Ramey Sr, his brother-in-law Edgar Ramey, Jr and his brother-in-law Lionel Correia.

Contributions in memory of Gerry Sher can be made online via bidmc.org/give or by check made payable to "Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center" with "Gerry Sher/Covid-19 Vaccine Research" on the memo line. Donations can be mailed to: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave (OV), Boston, MA 02215.

A celebration of Gerry's life will be held over the summer at St. Mary's Church, East Walpole, MA. Guestbook available at www,KfouryFuneral.com.

Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home

West Roxbury 617-325-3600



Published in Boston Herald on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Knew "G" from RHS 1966...great guy and cool sense of Humor. God Bless to his family during these times.
Richie Bruno Sr.
May 11, 2020
We'll miss your inspirational smile and lively conversations. As I've always said, you could have been a hat model but instead choose newspaper circulation as a career. it was a joy seeing you and Susan at the annual NEACE spring conferences. You will indeed be missed my friend. Until we meet again, may God Bless and keep you .. John and Mary Brennan
May 11, 2020
John and Mary Brennan
