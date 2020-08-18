1/
Gerald De Bellis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
F. DeBellis formerly of South Boston passed away on August 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Priscilla (Miller) DeBellis. Devoted father of Sharon Dillon and her husband Mark, Roni Partosan and her husband Leo, John Miller, Catherine DeBellis and the late Gerald DeBellis. Loving grandfather of Colleen, Cameron, Conor and Jonathan. Brother of the late Vito "Paul" and Robert "Bob" DeBellis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday August 19th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston on Thursday August 20th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Army Veteran Vietnam. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. DeBellis may be made to Alzheimer's Association of MA 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452



View the online memorial for Gerald De Bellis


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved