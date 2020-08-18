F. DeBellis formerly of South Boston passed away on August 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Priscilla (Miller) DeBellis. Devoted father of Sharon Dillon and her husband Mark, Roni Partosan and her husband Leo, John Miller, Catherine DeBellis and the late Gerald DeBellis. Loving grandfather of Colleen, Cameron, Conor and Jonathan. Brother of the late Vito "Paul" and Robert "Bob" DeBellis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH BOSTON on Wednesday August 19th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church 615 East Fourth Street South Boston on Thursday August 20th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Army Veteran Vietnam. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. DeBellis may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of MA 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452 View the online memorial for Gerald De Bellis