Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gerald E. Manchester Notice
Of Westwood, formerly of Brookline October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 68 years to the late Madeline G. (VanEysden) Manchester. Loving father of Robert and his wife Terri of Marshfield and Patricia Leombruno and husband Jack of Norwood. Dear brother of the late William Manchester and Clarence Burke. Also survived by his three cherished grandchildren, Jerry Manchester, Amy Howell and Chrissy Campillio and his seven great grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 – 5:00. Funeral service and interment will be private. Late Army Veteran II. In lieu of flowers donations made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or www.dfci.org would be appreciated.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
