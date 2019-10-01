|
"Gerry" age 93, of Brighton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sept 29, 2019. Gerry was a proud American who served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII, from 1944-1946. Five years later he married the love of his life, the late Mary T. (Mayo) McGovern. He was the beloved son of the late Thomas and Mary McGovern of Brighton. Dear brother of Robert McGovern of Jamaica Plain, the late Charles McGovern, Eileen Stracuzzi, and Mae Toomey. Loving father of Thomas and wife Deb of Allston, Linda Ferrari of Brighton, Marie Cousineau of Brighton, Jean Wilson and husband Stephen of West Roxbury, Michael and wife Kathy of S. Yarmouth, Carole and husband Daniel of Weymouth and the late Gerald Francis Jr. He is also survived by his 15 loving grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and his dog Chesty. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Nr Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON Thursday October 3rd at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church 321 Market Street Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday October 2nd from 4-8 pm. Gerry was also a past exhaulted ruler of The Brighton Lodge of Elks. In lieu of flowers donations may kindly be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave Salem, MA 01970. For directions and guest book please www.lehmanreen.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 1, 2019