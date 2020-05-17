age 92, of Beverly, passed away early Sunday morning, May 3, 2020 at the Ledgewood Rehabilitation Center in Beverly. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret (Hudson) Freitas. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Frank and Carmen (Nobrega) Freitas. He was raised and educated in Medford. He attended high school in Houghton, NY.
An honorably discharged veteran, he served his country during World War II as a member of the United States Navy. He served on the USS Uvalde in the Pacific. He was extremely proud of his time serving his country.
Mr. Freitas had been employed as a photo engraver for many years until his retirement in 1988.Mr. Freitas worked for a number of newspapers across the Northeast and the South, including The Louisville Courier Journal, The Herald Traveler and The Manchester Union Leader. His father, Frank Freitas, was a longtime Production Manager at The Boston Globe and Mr. Freitas himself worked at The Globe for a time at the beginning of his career. At the end of his career, he worked for 20 years for The Providence Gravure. After his retirement, he coached children's tennis for a number of years at Sportsmen's Tennis Club in Dorchester and at Boys & Girls Clubs in Florida.
Mr. Freitas and his wife and children lived in many states including Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire, Virginia, Kentucky and Rhode Island. Later in life, he and Margaret spent many years in Florida. Upon Margaret's death in 2014, Mr. Freitas moved to Beverly, MA where he lived with his daughter Cynthia and her family until his passing.
He was a lifelong member of the Baptist church. As a child and young man, he was a proficient piano player who often played during church services. He met Margaret at the West Medford Baptist Church when they were children. He was an avid tennis player, loved golf, dogs, birds, reading mysteries, jazz music, food, following politics, his country and especially his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Brennan and her husband Lawrence of Beverly; his son, Kevin Freitas and his wife Julianne Eaganof Guilford, VT; grandchildren Megan Brennan of Beverly, MA; Olivia (Brennan) Simmons and her husband David of Beverly, MA;Isaac Freitas-Eagan and Samuel Freitas-Eagan of Guilford, VT. He was the adoring great-grandfather of Gideon, Henry and Eli Simmons of Beverly, MA. He was uncle to many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son David.
Due to the current precautions for Covid-19 a celebration of life will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerald's memory may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC, 28201. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2020.