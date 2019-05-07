|
of Roslindale, May 5, 2019 beloved husband of Josephine C. (Zammito) and devoted father of Gerald C Greland of Bronxville NY and Angela J Greland and her husband Scott Packard of Belmont. Brother of Carol Connor of Brockton and Joseph and Arthur Morgan. Brother-in-Law of Charles, Robert and Ralph Zammito and the late Virginia Martell. Loving grandfather of Benjamin, Leonardo and Henry Packard. Funeral Thursday May 9, 2019 at 10 AM from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home 814 American Legion Hwy., (nr Cummins Hwy) Roslindale followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Lower Church Roslindale at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours Wednesday 4-8 PM. Interment in St Joseph Cemetery West Roxbury. Directions and Guest Book atwww.josephrussofuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerald-thomas-greland-1
Published in Boston Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019