|
|
of Dorchester, March 12, 2019. Born April 13, 1925. Beloved wife of the late Edward Seitz. Loving mother of Edward B. Seitz, Jr. of NH, Kurt Seitz of Dorchester and the late David Seitz. Also survived by 8 loving grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Visiting hours in the John J. O’Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Sunday 2 to 6pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church NEPONSET, Monday morning at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/geraldine-h-coveney-seitz
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 15, 2019