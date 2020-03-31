|
(Late Ret. BFD) passed away on March 28, 2020. A Native of South Boston and recently moved to Hull via Quincy. Born in South Boston in 1944. Son of the late Paul Yanovitch Sr. and Teresa ( Fini ). Loving husband, father, adoring grandpa. Survived by his wife of 57 years Diane (Wheeler) Yanovitch, His Brother Paul and his wife Josephine (DiBlasi) of Hopedale, as well as his 6 children; Kerri Smith and her husband Robert of Plymouth, Gerard Jr. of Hull, Karen (Yanovitch) Mills of Maryland, Brian Yanovitch and his Wife Diane (Benoit) of Plymouth, Rhonda Yanovitch and Fiancé Paul Spinney of Squantum, and Michael of Quincy. 10 Grandchildren; Sarah, Robert, Brian, Evan, Patrick, Lauren, Matthew, Colin, Joseph, Abby and Piper; 4 Great Grandchildren including his best buddy Nicholas; and fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Boston Firefighter for 29 years Ladder 13, Ladder 2, Engine 3 and Engine 2. Longtime member of the Columbia Yacht Club. Enjoyed time in the garden and a myriad of home projects. Passionate Patriots and Bruins fan. BHS Warriors Hockey Superfan, and of late took up floor hockey with his buddy Nicholas. Biggest fan and staunch supporter of his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by the many people he left an indelible mark on. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Gerry's memory to a .All services will be private at this time.
