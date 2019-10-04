Boston Herald Notices
|
Floyd A Williams Funeral Home Inc
490 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02125
(617) 436-5592
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Church
485 Columbus Avenue
Boston, MA
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Union Church
485 Columbus Avenue
Boston, MA
Resources
Gerard Eric Hill


1969 - 2019
Gerard Eric Hill Notice
age 50, of Suitland, Maryland died Saturday, September 14, 2019. Lieutenant Colonel Gerard was born April 8, 1969 in Boston, Massachusetts. He is the son of Jerry and Maxine L. (Boyd) Hill.

He served in the United States Army from March 7, 1990 to September 14, 2019. He was employed by United States Government as a Lead Military Officer.

He is survived by Son(s), Eric Marquise Hill, Darius Jamil Hill, Carlos Thomas, Kaleb Gerad Hill; Daughter(s), Amanda Johnson, Jazmine DeAnna Hill; Brother(s), Carl Hill, Rashad Hill; Sister(s) , Carla D. Hill, Lisa Hill, Ayanna Hall; OtherMaxine Hill, Isaiah, Arianna, Keleb, Jaysen.

His funeral will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM from the Union Church, 485 Columbus Avenue, Boston. Funeral arrangmenets are under the direction of the Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home, 490 Columbia Road, Dorchester. Calling hours will be Saturday, October 5 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the Union Church 485 Columbus Avenue, Boston. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery --- VA Section, Boston, MA.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
