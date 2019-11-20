|
lifelong resident of South Boston passed away on November 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret M. (O'Keeffe) Sheppeck. Devoted father of Keefe and his wife Alyson of Milton, John G and his wife Courtney of South Boston. Loving grandfather of Isabel, Selina, John G., Abigail and Emma. Brother of Margaret Mary Ross of Naples, FL, Joseph and his wife Claire of Scituate, Selina Noonan, Mary Ellen Loiselle both of Quincy and the late John Sheppeck. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St SOUTH BOSTON Thursday November 21st from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church 841 East Broadway South Boston on Friday November 22nd at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Gerard grew up in Old Harbor and graduated South Boston High School Class of 1965. He was a member of the National Guard, worked for over 30 years with the railroad and was a founding member of South Boston Soccer. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Sheppeck may be made to Best Buddies 528 Main Street Suite 202 Charlestown, MA 02129 or Christmas in the City 45 Franklin Street Boston, MA 02110.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 20, 2019