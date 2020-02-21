|
|
passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 19th at the Hospice House in Lincoln at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (Torino). Son of Bernardo and Loretta (Tramontozzi). Father of Phyllis (Jennings) of Salem NH; Donald of Laurel MD; Paula of Framingham; Nancy (Steele) of Stockbridge, GA; and Jerry of Newton. He is also survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He graduated from Newton North Technical High School. He was a veteran of World War II in Europe. He managed and coached for 15-years in the Newton North Little League baseball program. He was a founding member of the American Legion Post 440. He worked 41-years for the City of Newton Public Works Department as a mechanic, foreman, and superintendent of mechanical equipment. He was also an avid golfer and gardener.
Visiting hours in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, Newton, Monday, Feb. 24 from 4-8PM and again Tuesday morning at 9:30AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 21, 2020