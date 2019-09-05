|
in Roslindale September 2, 2019, father of Gerard Decina of Kansas and beloved son of the late Julia M (George) and Mario P Decina. Devoted brother of Maria A. Cuqua and her husband Fred of Walpole, Patrica A. Pizzano and her husband Charles of Westwood, Leonard P. Decina and his wife Julianna of Pembroke, and Stephen P. Decina of Roslindale. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday September 7, 2019 at 9 AM from the Joseph Russo Funeral Home 814 American Legion Hwy (nr Cummins Hwy) Roslindale followed by a Funeral Mass in St John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday from 4-8 PM Interment in St Michael Cemetery Roslindale. Directions and Guest Book at www.josephrussofuneralhome.com
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 5, 2019