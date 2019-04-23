Boston Herald Notices
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Gerard M. "Jerry" WALRAVEN

Gerard M. “Jerry” of West Roxbury, more recently of Middleboro, passed away on April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Norma M. (Kilday) Walraven. Devoted father of Mark Walraven and his partner Jeanette Clukey of ME, Gerard J. Walraven and his wife Susan of Kingston, Sue Lynn Foley of Foxboro, and the late David Walraven. Loving grandfather of Chris, Jerry, Kara, Mark, Michael, Bill, Joshua, and Jesse and great-grandfather of Logan and John. Brother of the late Connie Walraven, Katherine Schaft, Frances Hopkins, Adrian Walraven, Marinus Walraven, and Jessie Curtin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Korean War Veteran, U.S. Army. Longtime pressman at the Boston Herald and member of the Printing Pressman’s Union, Local 3. Jerry enjoyed being a “snowbird” to Marco Island, FL every winter. Member of the Middleboro VFW Post 2188. Visiting hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Wednesday, April 24th from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the funeral home on Thursday, April 25th at 12 noon. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerard-m-jerry-walraven
Published in Boston Herald from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
