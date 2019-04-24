Boston Herald Notices
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132

Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132

Boston Newspaper Printing pressmen’s Union Local 3 We regret to announce the death of Brother Gerald M. “Jerry” Walraven, Late 63 year member of Boston Herald Chapel, Retired. Funeral from the P. E. Murray - F. J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 2000 Centre St., West Roxbury. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-8pm. Funeral service in the Funeral Home Thursday April 25, 12:00 noon. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Members are requested to attend. Stephen T. Sullivan President Kevin M. Toomey Secretary Treasurer
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
