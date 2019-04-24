|
Boston Newspaper Printing pressmen’s Union Local 3 We regret to announce the death of Brother Gerald M. “Jerry” Walraven, Late 63 year member of Boston Herald Chapel, Retired. Funeral from the P. E. Murray - F. J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 2000 Centre St., West Roxbury. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-8pm. Funeral service in the Funeral Home Thursday April 25, 12:00 noon. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Members are requested to attend. Stephen T. Sullivan President Kevin M. Toomey Secretary Treasurer
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 24, 2019