of Dedham, April 14. Beloved wife of the late John Henry Anthony and dear mother of Steven W. Anthony, and his wife Ann-Marie, of Waltham, and Charles Anthony of CA. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Sister of the late Louise Zanthous. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., Dedham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Fri at 11 am at the funeral home followed by interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. For obituary, directions and guest book please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/germaine-l-anthony-sands
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 17, 2019