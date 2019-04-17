Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Germaine Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Germaine L. (Sands) Anthony

Notice Condolences Flowers

Germaine L. (Sands) Anthony Notice
of Dedham, April 14. Beloved wife of the late John Henry Anthony and dear mother of Steven W. Anthony, and his wife Ann-Marie, of Waltham, and Charles Anthony of CA. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Sister of the late Louise Zanthous. Visiting hours Thursday 4-7 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., Dedham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Fri at 11 am at the funeral home followed by interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. For obituary, directions and guest book please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/germaine-l-anthony-sands
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now