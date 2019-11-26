|
|
Of Saugus, formerly of Orient Heights, age 82, November 24th. Loving wife of William Ferrara with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Sharon Ferrara. Sister of the late Anna Sarno, Rita Hurley, Thomas Reardon, Catherine Riggs, Peter Reardon, & Joseph Reardon. Also Survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Friday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
View the online memorial for Gertrude M., Ferrara (Reardon)
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 26, 2019