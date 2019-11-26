Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Ferrara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude M. (Reardon) Ferrara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude M. (Reardon) Ferrara Notice
Of Saugus, formerly of Orient Heights, age 82, November 24th. Loving wife of William Ferrara with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Sharon Ferrara. Sister of the late Anna Sarno, Rita Hurley, Thomas Reardon, Catherine Riggs, Peter Reardon, & Joseph Reardon. Also Survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Friday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.



View the online memorial for Gertrude M., Ferrara (Reardon)
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -