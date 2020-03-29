|
|
Of South Boston, at 80, passed March 13th after a brief illness. Adored mother of Zbig, Stan Jr., Rich, Steve, Theresa and Joe. Daughter of Walter and Anna Kozulinski. Wife of the late Stanley Sr. Beloved sister of Irene, Ludvig, Georg and Renata. Cherished Grandmother of Stefanie and Jillian. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
Services private but a memorial to be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to MSPCA ATTN: Donations for Jackie the dog. 350 Huntington Ave. Boston, MA 02130.
View the online memorial for Gertrude Maria (Holzl), CZUBINSKI
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 29, 2020