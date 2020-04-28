|
Longtime Tewksbury resident
age 91, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 19, 2020, and reunited with her loved ones that have passed before her including her beloved late husband, John F. Mitchell, whom she was married to for 64 years before he passed in 2015.
Gertrude was born and raised in Roslindale, MA, one of 9 children of George W. and Agnes (Donahue) Girvan. The Mitchell's were married in 1950 and resided in Roslindale until they moved to Tewksbury in 1964 where they raised their four daughters. They were communicants of St. William's Parish in Tewksbury.
Gertrude was a homemaker and retired office clerk. She worked at Wamesit Bowl-O-Matic, Rolling Green Tennis Club and CSK Welding for many years. She was an avid sports fan and tennis player, loved skiing and bowling as well as volunteering as a Girl Scout Leader and Softball Coach. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and reading.
She loved spending time each summer at Seabrook Beach with her children and grandchildren and always looked forward to having seafood dinners with the family.
Gertrude leaves four daughters, Kathleen Mitchell of Nashua NH, Joanne Mitchell of Charlotte NC, Karen Lessard and her husband Michael of Dunbarton NH, and Maureen Klangos and her husband Charles of Lowell MA.
Gertrude also leaves 12 grandchildren Kerry Kimball and her husband Brett, Tabitha Torre and her husband Larry, John Dufour and his partner Tori, Michelle Dufour, David Dufour and his wife Jessica, Nicole Coulombe and her husband Michael, Brandon Lessard, Cameron Lessard, Aimee Sullivan and her husband Ryan, Corrie Stronach, Charleen Klangos and Christopher Klangos.
Gertrude had 12 great-grandchildren, Claire, Jacob, Taylor, Jayden, Mya, John, Wyatt, Sadie, Emme, Mackenzie, Julia, and Ava.
Gertrude is also survived by her sister Dorothea Feeley of Dedham, MA and her brother Edward Girvan of Roslindale, MA. She was predeceased by her siblings Edna, Agnes, Georgia, George, Catherine and Rita.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date to be announced. For those who wish, donations in her name may made to: The , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 28, 2020