of Roslindale passed on May 8, 2020. Loving Daughter of the late William A. Jr. and survived by Ann M. (McColgan) Healey. Beloved Granddaughter of the late William and Virginia (Janse) McColgan, the late William and Laurel (Kephart) Healey.
Dear Sister and survived by Sharon Healey of Dedham, William and wife Patricia (DeSario) Healey of Norwood, Keith and wife Jennifer (Cook) Healey of Roslindale. Devoted Aunt of Stephen of Foxboro, Mark of Norwood, Colin and Corbin of Roslindale, Healey. Survived by her only Niece Lisa Healey of Norwood.
A Proud Patriot who served as a TSA Agent. Gia was an avid reader who said it like it was even if it meant going to Facebook jail. She is survived by family and friends that will remember her amazing generosity.
"Most Holy Apostle St. Jude, faithful servant and friend of Jesus, pray for me"
Gia loved her pets, in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gia's memory to the Animal Rescue League of Boston https://www.arlboston.org/
A private family service will be held in accordance with guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings due to the COVID-19.www.lawlerfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Gia Healey
Dear Sister and survived by Sharon Healey of Dedham, William and wife Patricia (DeSario) Healey of Norwood, Keith and wife Jennifer (Cook) Healey of Roslindale. Devoted Aunt of Stephen of Foxboro, Mark of Norwood, Colin and Corbin of Roslindale, Healey. Survived by her only Niece Lisa Healey of Norwood.
A Proud Patriot who served as a TSA Agent. Gia was an avid reader who said it like it was even if it meant going to Facebook jail. She is survived by family and friends that will remember her amazing generosity.
"Most Holy Apostle St. Jude, faithful servant and friend of Jesus, pray for me"
Gia loved her pets, in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gia's memory to the Animal Rescue League of Boston https://www.arlboston.org/
A private family service will be held in accordance with guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings due to the COVID-19.www.lawlerfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Gia Healey
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020.