of Boston's North End passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Lanza. Loving mother of Joseph A. Lanza and his wife Lorena of Revere, Kenneth R. Lanza and Michelle Petrigno of the North End, and Christopher Lanza and his wife Deborah of Wakefield. Cherished nonni of Kenneth R. Lanza Jr., Marialorena Lanza, Jianna Lanza and Joseph Lanza. Also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 5th from 8:30am to 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10am. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.watermanboston.com
