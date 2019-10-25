|
Of Waltham. October 22, 2019. Wife of Sam H. Albanna. Mother of Shirley B. Wood of Lawrence, Denise K. Godbout of Cambridge, Marilyn G. Hyatt of Methuen, Doris Godbout of Framingham, Marc E. Albanna of Waltham, Dr. Laurie A. Rosato (Dr. Richard Jr.) of Concord, NH and the late Nancy Godbout; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great- grandchildren; sister of the late Paul, Armand, Gilles, Marcel, Rejean Fleurant and Doris Cote; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Gisele's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Sunday, October 27th from 3 to 6 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 25, 2019