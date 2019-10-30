|
of the North End of Boston, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully October 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving partner and soulmate, Albert Blake Jr. of Brighton and his siblings, Rober Giarraputo of Attleboro, Rose Nelson of Virginia and the late Antonio, Frances Vigue, Edward, Lucy Crosby, Philip, Savatore and Maria-Elena "Maise" Boulet and Richard Giarraputo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a proud member of "the Greatest Generation" who traveled the world and spoke numerous languages fluently. He was a WWII veteran, U.S. Coast Guard. Giuseppe. He worked as an RN at Boston City Hospital, a hairdresser, a cosmetologist, a gemologist, - the work list goes on. His final thoughts and words were of "what a life well lived with my many wonderful experiences and adventures with my family and true friends." A celebration of his life will be privately held by his family & loved ones." For website please see www.alfreddthomas.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 30, 2019