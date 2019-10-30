Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppe Giarraputo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppe (Joseph) Giarraputo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giuseppe (Joseph) Giarraputo Notice
of the North End of Boston, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully October 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving partner and soulmate, Albert Blake Jr. of Brighton and his siblings, Rober Giarraputo of Attleboro, Rose Nelson of Virginia and the late Antonio, Frances Vigue, Edward, Lucy Crosby, Philip, Savatore and Maria-Elena "Maise" Boulet and Richard Giarraputo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a proud member of "the Greatest Generation" who traveled the world and spoke numerous languages fluently. He was a WWII veteran, U.S. Coast Guard. Giuseppe. He worked as an RN at Boston City Hospital, a hairdresser, a cosmetologist, a gemologist, - the work list goes on. His final thoughts and words were of "what a life well lived with my many wonderful experiences and adventures with my family and true friends." A celebration of his life will be privately held by his family & loved ones." For website please see www.alfreddthomas.com

Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home

Milton (617) 696-4200



View the online memorial for Giuseppe (Joseph), Giarraputo
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giuseppe's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now