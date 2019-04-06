Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
the Center Cemetery
Pembroke, MA
49, of Pembroke, formerly of Dorchester, died unexpectedly on April 1, 2019. Glenn was the beloved son of the late Elaine Nazzaro. Loving brother of Steven Nazzaro and his wife Suzanne of Quincy and Elaine Bulger and her husband William of Pembroke. He is also survived by his cherished nieces Courtney, Meghan and her fiance' Keith Potter, and Lauren.

A Graveside service will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 11:00am at the Center Cemetery, Pembroke, MA.

Donations in Glenn's memory may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

For online condolences please visit: www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
