age 91 of Boston, May 3, 2020. Wife of the late Samuel "Smiley" Howard. Beloved mother of Ronald and Gregory Howard. Dear sister of Beryl Culbert. Proud grandmother of 7, Gloria leaves a host of friends, family and former colleagues to mourn her passing.. Gloria worked for over 30 years at the City of Boston Dept. of Vet Services To post a sympathy message visit www. DavisofBoston.com.
Published in Boston Herald on May 12, 2020.