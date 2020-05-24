Gloria L. (Butler) Hartford
1940 - 2020
80, Of Medford, formerly of Somerville and Cambridge passed away on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul L. Hartford. Devoted mother of Diana M. Siteman and her husband Michael of Hudson, NH, David L. Hartford and his wife Dana of Reading. Loving sister of Robert Butler and his wife Ellen, Charlotte Potter, Lillian Wieland and her husband Howard, and the late Norman Butler and his surviving wife Barbara, Shirley Pappas, Walter Butler and his surviving wife Joyce. Adoring Grandmother of Sara and Cady Siteman, Emily and Lauren Hartford. Dear companion of James McHugh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Before her retirement Gloria was secretary to the principal of Don Bosco High School in Boston. Due to the current health crisis Funeral Services are private at this time.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the charity of one's choice. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.



View the online memorial for Gloria L. (Butler) HARTFORD

May 23, 2020
My dear sweet friend, I will miss your laugh, I will miss seeing you & Jim at The Reagle Theatre.
My hart breaks for your family & Jim, remember she'll always be with you in your heart! Much love, Sandy Lamantea Leone! xo xox
May 23, 2020
Gloria was such a sweet lady. I will always treasure the memories we made in high school and later on through our lives. My heartfelt sympathy go out to her family at this sad time of loss. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Joanne Pallis
May 23, 2020
Gl
May 22, 2020
Auntie Gloria was such a wonderful lady! We are going to miss her so much! Prayers and hugs to all family and friends.
Tracy &Roy Moulton
Family
May 22, 2020
Sincere condolences to the Hartford and Butler families during this sad time.
Kathleen Clinton
May 21, 2020
The loss of my friend is overwhelming and my prayers are with you all as you mourn the loss of Gloria. So many happy memories growing up like shopping at Emily Rose and swapping clothes when we needed to, her moms tomatoe soup cake, proms and high school parties.
I pray that you may all find comfort during this time of grief and know that her spirit will be with us always.
Chickie and Jerry
Chickie Courtney
Friend
May 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Glorias passing. She was a sweet and amazing person. She will always be in my heart. She will always be remembered. Gloria and her family will always remain in my thoughts prayers.
Susan (Joyces sister)
Friend
May 20, 2020
To the family of Gloria,

My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the whole family. I will miss my dear friend and classmate Gloria. I will miss doing her hair and I will miss all the fun we have had over the 50 years I have known her. Gloria was the most giving loving person that I have been friends with. The hoodsie hoppers will miss her.
As I will miss her so much. Peace and love

Joyce
Joyce Meaney
Friend
May 20, 2020
Gloria was a special friend and will be missed in the neighborhood. We use to spend time together. Love Maria
Maria Galasso
Neighbor
May 20, 2020
My sincerest condolences on your loss. You are all in my prayers.
Laurie Grew
Laurie Grew
Friend
May 20, 2020
The Butler and Hartford Families:

Our deepest condolences on the passing of Gloria. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May the wonderful memories of Gloria carry you all through this difficult time.
Barbara and Daniel McCluskey
Friend
May 20, 2020
My condolences and prayers to all the family at this difficult time. Gloria will be missed by many.
Her loving and blessed spirit has touched so many lives.
Terri Fisher
Friend
May 20, 2020
Our sincere condolences and prayers are with the family. Gloria was a great friend and giving soul!
Ken and Susan Halliday
Friend
May 20, 2020
You will be missed so happy I got to know an awesome person
Lori Maloney
Family
May 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Keeping you in thought and prayer.
Heather Szymczak
May 19, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about your Mom's passing.
My thoughts are with you during this time.
Mark J Powers
Family
May 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. She was an amazing strong women.
Julie and joe and family Hession
Friend
