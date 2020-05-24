To the family of Gloria,



My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the whole family. I will miss my dear friend and classmate Gloria. I will miss doing her hair and I will miss all the fun we have had over the 50 years I have known her. Gloria was the most giving loving person that I have been friends with. The hoodsie hoppers will miss her.

As I will miss her so much. Peace and love



Joyce

Joyce Meaney

Friend