of Boston passed on Dec. 8th. Beloved wife of Raymond E. Morgan. Loving mother of Raymond E. Morgan Jr. and Shaun Morgan. Beloved sister of Lisa-Renee Hinton and Peggy Williams. She is also survived by a loving host of family and friends. Visitation with the family 10 AM, Friday at Charles Street A.M.E Church 551 Warren St. Dorchester. Service to follow. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery Boston, MA. To post a sympathy message please visit www.Davisofboston.com
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 11, 2019