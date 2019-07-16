Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, INC - Salem
214 MAIN STREET
Salem, NH 03079
(603) 898-8848
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Lombard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace M. (Iantosca) Lombard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace M. (Iantosca) Lombard Notice
85, of Lake Suzy, FL and Pelham, NH passed away Saturday, July 13th. She grew up in Chelsea, MA, the daughter of the late Mary (Longobucco) and Americo Iantosca. Grace worked in Bradlees in Chelsea for 37 years. She enjoyed knitting and teaching others to knit and shopping. She ran bingo for 18 years in Florida. Grace was devoted to her family and she enjoyed cooking for them. Survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Larry "Lou" of Lake Suzy, FL; her 3 sons, Lou and wife Patricia of Londonderry, NH, Mike and wife Suzanne of Pelham, NH and John and wife Christine of Malden, MA; her siblings, Joseph Iantosca of Marco Island, FL and Christina Capra of Lake Suzy, FL, her 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathan, Michael and Shannon; her 3 great-grandchildren, Ayden, Abby and Aryanna and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her many friends in Crystal Bay. She was predeceased by her brother and his wife Tony and Kay Iantosca. Services are private for the family. Arrangements are under the care of Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's name to: , P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA  22215. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com



View the online memorial for Grace M. (Iantosca) Lombard
Published in Boston Herald on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, INC - Salem
Download Now