|
|
85, of Lake Suzy, FL and Pelham, NH passed away Saturday, July 13th. She grew up in Chelsea, MA, the daughter of the late Mary (Longobucco) and Americo Iantosca. Grace worked in Bradlees in Chelsea for 37 years. She enjoyed knitting and teaching others to knit and shopping. She ran bingo for 18 years in Florida. Grace was devoted to her family and she enjoyed cooking for them. Survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Larry "Lou" of Lake Suzy, FL; her 3 sons, Lou and wife Patricia of Londonderry, NH, Mike and wife Suzanne of Pelham, NH and John and wife Christine of Malden, MA; her siblings, Joseph Iantosca of Marco Island, FL and Christina Capra of Lake Suzy, FL, her 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathan, Michael and Shannon; her 3 great-grandchildren, Ayden, Abby and Aryanna and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her many friends in Crystal Bay. She was predeceased by her brother and his wife Tony and Kay Iantosca. Services are private for the family. Arrangements are under the care of Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's name to: , P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com
View the online memorial for Grace M. (Iantosca) Lombard
Published in Boston Herald on July 16, 2019