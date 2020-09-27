1/1
Gregory A. Toland
Of South Boston, Boynton Beach, FL, and Harwich, MA. Beloved husband of Patricia (Foster) Toland. Brother of Peter of Hyde Park, Jonathan of Boynton Beach, and Jane (Toland) Nakashian of South Boston. Beloved uncle of Jonathan Toland of Charleston, SC, Alexandra Toland of Weimar, Germany, Noelle Toland of Nashville, Tenn, Paul Nakashian of South Boston, Gregory Nakashian of Cambridge, MA, and Frank Nakashian of Brighton, MA. Gregory passed away on September 24, 2020 at Cape Cod Community Hospital after suffering from a long illness with his beloved wife Tricia by his bedside. Gregory was raised in South Boston by his parents (deceased) Fran and Frank Toland. After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, Gregory joined the Navy and served as a seaman on the USS Randolph and the USS Intrepid off the coast of Vietnam during the mid sixties during the Vietnam War. Gregory was a devoted veteran and was well cared for in his later years by the Veterans Administration. After military service Gregory worked for many years as a pipe fitter and later as a millwright refitting turbines at nuclear power plants along the east coast. Gregory was a passionate golfer and lifelong member of the Franklin Park golf course in Dorchester, MA. He encouraged his many fellow players with frequent golf advice, always ending with his famous, "Put more mustard on it." Gregory leaves behind not only his extended Toland family but his loving Schwabe family and many friends in South Boston. His reputation was considered "mythical" by his many friends and family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with Gregory's family on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9:00am to 9:30am with masks and social distancing protocols at the Doane, Beal, and Ames Funeral Home, 260 Main Street, West Harwich, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church located next to the funeral home. Services will conclude with entombment at the Brewster Cemetery on Lower Road in Brewster, MA. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dbafunerals.com. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Dana Farber in Gregory's memory.



View the online memorial for Gregory A. Toland


Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Doane Beal & Ames
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 26, 2020
My sincere condolences to Gregorys' family,loved ones & friends on his passing. RIP Gregory!
Bob Cappellano
Neighbor
September 26, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home
