of Cambridge, March 4 after a short battle with endocarditis and a massive brain aneurysm. Beloved son of Charles and Christine (Savini) Aufiero. Brother of Christopher and his wife Kristyn Aufiero, Jennifer Aufiero and her husband John Bettencourt. Uncle of Jaylen Bettencourt, Kalynne, Christopher and Caroline Aufiero. Grandson of Mary F. (DeVito) and the late Adam Aufiero, Sr., and Guido and Polly (Gramolini) Savini. Survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, March 10 from 2-5 PM at the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge and to his Funeral Mass on Monday at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his name may be made to the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund or . For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gregory-m-aufiero-1
Published in Boston Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019