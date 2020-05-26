Guy R.Sico formerly of Norwood, May 23, 2020 beloved son of the late Joseph F. and Elvera L. (Santarpio) Sico. Loving brother of Anne Rynne of ME, Anthony Sico of Quincy, Michael Sico of PA, Joseph Sico of Braintree, Mary Ann Sico of Billerica, PaulSico of NH and the late David Sico. Guy is also survived by 7nieces and nephews,6 great nieces and nephews and 1 great great nephew. A private burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.Late Vietnam War Veteran.Donations in Guy's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For further information and to share a note of sympathy with the Sico family please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald from May 26 to May 31, 2020.