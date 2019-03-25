Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market St.
Brighton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hannelore Tramontozzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hannelore (Schulz) Tramontozzi

Notice Condolences Flowers

Hannelore (Schulz) Tramontozzi Notice
in Arlington formerly of Brighton and Berlin Germany March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of over 67 years to Gerardo Tramontozzi. Devoted mother of Gerard and his wife Francesca of Somerville, Stephen and his wife Anastasia of CA and Loretta of Carlisle. Loving grandmother of Jonathan Tramontozzi and his wife Jessica of VA, Danielle Fowler and her husband Joshua of OK, Alisha, Christina and Joy Tramontozzi all of Somerville, Nicholas, Claire, Vincent and Luca Tramontozzi all of CA, Kerry and Tim Morse of Carlisle. Sister of the late Felix Kandt. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON Thursday March 28th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church 321 Market St. Brighton at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday March 27th from 5-8 pm. Interment Newton Cemetery. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/hannelore-tramontozzi-schulz
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now