age 88 of Mansfield and South Boston passed away suddenly on May 7, 2019. Son of the late Harold E. Barron Sr and Myrtle N. Barron (Fitch). Retired teacher from the Gavin Jr. High School. Emo was an original coach on the South Boston Babe Ruth League, with this being his 63rd season in the league. He coached well over 1,000 players.
While he lived in Mansfield his heart was always in Southie where he made the journey every day to coach his team. When he was not coaching, Emo loved to water ski and was an instructor for Club Med for a number of years. He was an active umpire right up to his passing.
There will be a Memorial Ceremony honoring Emo Barron on Saturday, June 15th at the Babe Ruth League Field at Moakley Park at 1PM. Everyone is invited to attend. Per his request, all other services are private. Donations in his memory may be made to the South Boston Babe Ruth League, 392 East Fifth Street, South Boston 02127. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences.
Published in Boston Herald on June 9, 2019