Harry Mook

Goon Mook, formerly of Chestnut Hill. Loving husband of the late Marie Mook. Devoted father of Darrell Mook and his longtime companion Jeanette Chow, Charlene Jew and her husband Grant, and Brian Mook. Brother to the late Ham Goon and his wife Yee Ham Goon. Uncle to Ronald Goon, his wife Gabriel, and family. Loving grandfather of Amanda, Madeleine, and Natalie Jew.He was the first Asian-American Eagle Scout in Boston's Chinatown. Graduate of English High School and Boston University. Lieutenant in the US Army.Affectionately called "the Midnight Mayor of Chinatown," he was known to all as just "Mooky." For decades he presided over the late-night crowd at his renowned Four Seas Restaurant. On any given night at 3:00am you could see politicians, cops, gangsters, sports stars, exotic dancers, and all other forms of truly diverse night owls, happily sitting side by side sipping "cold tea" from silver pots.At the tender age of 13, he and a small group of friends founded the Gung Ho Club, a social, cultural, athletic organization serving Chinatown's youth. The club has grown and thrived, many generations later, and its members continue to serve the Asian community prominently as business owners, elected officials, law enforcement officers, fire fighters, and countless other professional and cultural leaders. Mooky went on to become the local and national president of the Chinese Freemasons Association, a first for an American born Chinese.He was a unifying force within Chinatown, and he bridged the gap between establishment politics and the Asian community. Anyone who needed help knew to go to "Uncle Mooky."He will always be remembered for his sharp sarcasm and mischievous grin. Ever present in his custom suits, monogrammed shirts, perfectly manicured nails, and his signature jade ring.Visitation hours Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9am to 11am at Wing Fook Funeral Home, 13 Gerard St., Boston. Followed by procession and interment at Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain, MA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Harry to The Gung Ho Club c/o Boston Chinese Freemasons 6 Tyler St., Boston, MA 02111.