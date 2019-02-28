|
of Norwood, formerly of Pearl River, NY, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of 70 years to Floria (DiSenso) Primrose of Norwood. Loving father of Ellen and her late husband James E. Ellis of Norwood. Cherished grandfather of Michael Ellis and his wife Alyssa of Norwood and Peter Ellis of New City, NY. Adored great-grandfather of Tyler, Drew and Colin Ellis. Also survived by his brother-in-law Reverend Gerard DiSenso and sister-in-law Eileen Primrose and many nieces and nephews. Dear brother of the late Eugene Primrose and Rita Kelsey. Harry was born in the Bronx, NY on February 14, 1927 to Harry and Rose Primrose. Harry was a true patriot proudly serving his country in the US Marine Corp during WWII as well as the Korean Conflict. He served for many years as a Eucharistic Minister at Saint Arden’s parish and Nyack Hospital in New York. Harry’s greatest joy was spending many happy hours with his family.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation in Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, Norwood, Friday at 10:00AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM in St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood, MA. Interment will follow in MA National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:45PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Harry to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harry-t-gp-primrose-jr
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 28, 2019