George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne Church
Readville, MA
Helen A. (Staskawicz) Abramoski

Helen A. (Staskawicz) Abramoski Notice
of Hyde Park, March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert L. Abramoski. Devoted mother of Christine Abramoski and her husband Theodore R. Smith of Tewksbury, Paul A. Abramoski and his wife Susan of Mansfield, Gail M Geagan and her late husband Robert E. Geagan of Mansfield. Loving grandmother of Jason Abramoski, Krystyna Geagan, Carissa Abramoski, Laura Geagan and Kaitlin Geagan. Great-grandmother of Braelyn Jackson and Matthias Abramoski. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St. DEDHAM, on Monday, April 1, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Anne Church, Readville. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours on Sunday, March 31, from 2-4pm. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Helen’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com.George F. Doherty & SonsDedham 781 326 0500 http://www.lastingmemories.com/helen-a-staskawicz-abramoski
Published in Boston Herald from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
