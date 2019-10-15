|
|
of Mansfield passed away on October 12, 2019, at 85 years old, devoted wife of Joseph F. Devlin, who predeceased her in 2011. Beloved mother of Margaret Haskell & husband (Ben), John & (late wife Elizabeth), Helen Petruzziello & husband (Luciano), Dianne & (John Erickson), Paul & his wife (Nancy), Kevin & his wife (Virginia), Kathleen Devlin, James & his wife (Pamela) and the late Joseph Jr. Proud grandmother of twenty grandchildren, great-grandmother of 11. Daughter of the late Alfred and Margaret (Coffey) Smith, loving sister of the late Marguerite Kearney and Alfred Jr. and caring aunt of several nieces and nephews. Former President of Triple D's, Inc., and former Town of Mansfield employee. Helen served for many years on the Mansfield Democratic Town Committee, and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Women's Club and a communicant of St. Mary's. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, trying to "Beat Fearless", spending sunny winters in Florida, cherishing time with family and friends, especially time with babies and her cherished grand paws, and her daily ritual of morning muffins and nightly ice cream. Funeral procession from the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxboro, MA at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 16th followed by an 11:00 Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, 330 Pratt Street (Route 106) Mansfield. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours on Tuesday, October 15th from 4:00 PM. to 8:00 PM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Mansfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or online at https://www.diabetes.org/
[email protected]
View the online memorial for Helen A., Devlin (Smith)
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 15, 2019