V. (Gallagher) Bertolino, 93, of Gloucester, wife of the late Xavier F. Bertolino Sr. passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, September 3, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers.
She was born in South Boston, MA on January 14, 1927, daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Kron) Gallagher.
Helen was a graduate of South Boston High School, Class of 1944. After graduation she worked as a machinist during WWII. Immediately following WWII, she worked for the Fannie Farmer Chocolate Factory in Boston. She later was employed as a long-distance telephone operator in Boston from 1945 – 1948 and after her marriage, she continued with "Ma Bell" upon moving to Gloucester. Along with her husband Xavier, they raised 3 children. In addition, Helen was a second mother to many neighborhood children, and offered her home and her table routinely to whomever was in need. She managed a household all while assisting in the everyday operations and growth of their family business. Helen was very devoted to the health and well-being of her husband prior to, during retirement and up until his passing. She volunteered throughout the 1950's, 60's and 70's with various local organizations.
When she was residing in Tucson, Arizona after her husband's passing, she volunteered and was recognized for excellence by the Flowing Wells School District for volunteer work with developmentally disabled children at the elementary school level and she also taught Sunday school at Sacred Heart Church.
Upon returning to Cape Ann, she worked for Nichols Candy Store, ultimately retiring and moving to Beverly, where she had resided for approximately 10 years. She actively volunteered for nearly 10 years at the Beverly Council on Aging Senior Center, where she was a member. She was a former member of the Knights of Columbus Guild and the Blessed Virgin Sodality.
Some of her favorite memories were growing up in South Boston, the safe return of her soul mate Xavier for serving in WWII, ice skating, movies, music of all genres, traveling to casinos at Laughlin, Nevada with her dearest and most special friend, Mary Bertolino and her husband Paul. Her most treasured non-family memory was the time she and some friends cut school to see a matinee show of Frank Sinatra live in concert, circa 1943.
Helen was a devout catholic, attending regular services and devotions her entire life. She was devoted to daily prayer of the Rosary. She enjoyed cooking, knitting and meeting new people. She was also an avid Boston sports fan, especially the New England Patriots. She loved the poetry of Longfellow, the music of the Big Band Era, enjoying talented musicians, particularly Eric Clapton and a good Waltz. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Helen is survived by her sons, Francis P. "Skip" Bertolino and his wife Vence, Xavier F. Bertolino Jr. and his wife Janet, Joseph E. Bertolino Sr. and his wife Barbara; 10 grandchildren, Christian Bertolino and his wife Karine, Andrea Bertolino and her partner Russell Shatford, Nathan Bertolino and his wife Abbie, Merideth (Bertolino) Aiello, Xavier Bertolino III and his wife Carolyn, Kathryn (Bertolino) Savarese, Joseph Bertolino Jr. and his wife Sally, Amanda (Bertolino) and her husband Timothy Perry, Vanessa (Bertolino) and her husband Derrick Rowe and Madi Bertolino; 12 great-grandchildren, Charlotte Spreadberry, Royce-Joseph Savarese, Isabella Aiello, Russell Shatford Jr., Jack Shatford, Emma Bertolino, Joseph Bertolino III, Wyatt Bertolino, Lily Grace Rowe, Nico Bertolino, Sebastian Bertolino, Max Perry and many nieces, nephews and cousins including special niece, Ina Castagna.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Walter J. Gallagher, Gertrude (Gallagher) Simpson, Joseph F. Gallagher and numerous cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, dear friends and pets.
Her funeral service and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Beverly Senior Center, 90 Colon Street, Beverly, MA 01915.
