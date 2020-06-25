Helen (McCarthy) Colantuono
passed peacefully on Fathers Day of complications from COVID 19.

Beloved wife of Tom, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin and friend Helen is survived by: her children Ann, Michael, Julie and their spouses Fran, Sandra and Stuart and grandchildren Laura, Lindsey, Tim, Chris and Stephen.

Deeply loved Niece Pattie and Nephews Richard, Peter, David and Chad all of whom she adored and was so PROUD of!

A resident at New Pond Village, Walpole, for several years recently, she was warmly embraced and loved by their community of staff and residents. Helen was admired by staff and residents for her positive spirit, encouraging words and genuine love for all.

Helen, a devout Catholic was and will remain an inspiration for the power of prayer and faith in God and Jesus.

A long time resident of Brighton and member of St. Columbkille's Parish Helen and Tom retired to Osterville where they were blessed with many years of enjoying family, friends, magnificent views, incredible food and much happiness, joy and laughter.

Services: Due to COVID the family regrets that traditional services will not be held. A private life celebration will be held graveside for immediate family.

Donations in lieu of flowers: Because many in Helen's life battled addiction and some by the grace of God found peace in recovery Helen's family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to a favorite non-profit organization. A drug and alcohol faith based treatment/recovery center in Harrisburg PA where Mike has served as a volunteer and Board Member for many years.

To contribute please visit www.daystarrecovery.com click "Get Involved" or send checks payable to Daystar Center For Spiritual Recovery to Mike Colantuono, 90 North Old Stone House Rd, Carlisle Pa, 17015.



Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
June 24, 2020
I knew your mother through new Pond Village. She was a true lady with a wonderful spirit and a quick laugh on her lips at all times. She will be sorely missed. Condolences to the entire family.Trish wright
June 24, 2020
To Helen and Tom's Family
We had many happy youthful holidays with
your parents and the Flahertys in Brighton and the on the Cape. Especially was Helen
both the Martha and Mary of the group.
RIP is a certainty for her.
Frank and Pat Cruise
Cincinnati, OH
Patricia Cruise
