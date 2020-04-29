Boston Herald Notices
Helen F. "Nellie" Mahoney

Helen F. "Nellie" Mahoney Notice
formerly of South Boston passed away on April 25, 2020 at the age of 101 at the Courtyard Nursing Care Center in Medford. Beloved wife of the late John E. Mahoney. Mother of Donald and Brian Mahoney. Helen is predeceased by her 12 brothers and sisters. Survived by her nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. Please visit www.casperfuneralservices.com for online condolences.



Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
