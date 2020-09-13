1/1
Helen Gabriel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen (Rawan) Of Lexington, formerly of Cambridge, September 9, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of the late Hon. James N. Gabriel. Loving mother of Gail Gabriel and her husband Donald Kaiser of Cambridge, the late Cynthia Gabriel and her husband Joel Baer of Braintree, Andrea Gabriel-Jabbour and her husband James Jabbour of Lexington, T. Jane Gabriel and her partner Mike Guigli of Medford, and Helen E. Gabriel-Woodward and her husband Christopher Woodward of Dover. Beloved grandmother "Tete" of 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Gloria Razook of RI, Janice Jabbour of West Roxbury, Patricia Rawan of West Roxbury, Diane Beshere of Hanover, Dennis Rawan of Onset, the late Andrew Rawan and the late Violet Bargoot. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law. Due to COVID limitations, a private visiting hour and Funeral Service will be held in St. Mary Orthodox Church on Monday September 14, 2020. Graveside funeral prayers will take place at Mt. Auburn Cemetery 580 Mt. Auburn St. Cambridge Monday at approximately 12:45 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the gate of Mt. Auburn Cemetery to join the funeral procession to the graveside. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Helen's memory to St. Mary Orthodox Church 8 Inman St. Cambridge, MA 02139 (stmaryorthodoxchurch.org) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org) or to Antiochian Village Camp 201 St. Ignatius Trail Bolivar, PA 15923 (avcamp.org). Complete obituary and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Helen Gabriel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
St. Mary Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Funeral service
St. Mary Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 12, 2020
Andrea Helen Jane Gail
Our deepest sympathies thoughts and prayers are with you and your families . MEMORY ETERNAL ♥
Janine Joyal
Family
September 11, 2020
Out thoughts and prayers are with your family at this time of sorrow. Memory eternal
Janine Joyal
Family
September 11, 2020
Dear sweet Helen, one of the dearest, kindest people i have ever known.
Rest in peace, now with your darling husband Jimmy.
Janet Otovic
Friend
September 11, 2020
Gail, Jane, Helen, and Andrea,

Please accept my sincerest condolences on the passing of your mother. It was my privilege to once call her neighbor. May you carry her memories with her forever as she lives on through you and your children. Rest easy Gentle Woman.

Nancy Russell Grabowski
Nancy Russell Grabowski
Friend
September 10, 2020
To the Gabriel Family

Please accept my deepest sympathies. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved