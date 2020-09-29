1/1
Helen Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
C. Hoffman, 101, of Old Winchester Road and formerly of Newton and Needham, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Athol Hospital.

Born in Newton Highlands on November 18, 1918, she was a daughter of Col. Herman R. Hoffman and Mabel (Woodworth) Hoffman.

Helen moved to Needham Heights in 1960 and stayed until 2019 then moved to Warwick, MA to live with her niece Nancy.

Helen worked for the MBTA of Boston her whole life till she retired at age 62.

She was a member of the Newton Highlands Congregational Church for 98 years, and also belonged to the Newton Highlands Woman's Club and the Newton Highlands Walking Club.

Helen was a very independent woman and lived her life her way.

Helen is survived by her nieces, Marsha Melnick of Waltham, MA, Nancy Machado of Warwick, MA; a nephew, Robert Hoffman of Harrison, ME; six great nephews; one great niece; and many great, great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Helen was predeceased by a sister, Evelyn Hoffman, a brother, Herman R. Hoffman Jr., and two nephews, Herman R. Hoffman III and Allen L. Hoffman.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Cambridge Cemetery, 76 Coolidge Avenue, Cambridge, MA.

Donations can be made to the Newton Highlands Woman's Club, 72 Columbus St., Newton Highlands, MA 02461 (scholarship fund), or to the Newton Highlands Congregational Church (NHCC),54 Lincoln St., Newton Highlands, MA 02461.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, MA is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Helen Hoffman

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Cambridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Witty's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved