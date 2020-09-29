C. Hoffman, 101, of Old Winchester Road and formerly of Newton and Needham, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Athol Hospital.
Born in Newton Highlands on November 18, 1918, she was a daughter of Col. Herman R. Hoffman and Mabel (Woodworth) Hoffman.
Helen moved to Needham Heights in 1960 and stayed until 2019 then moved to Warwick, MA to live with her niece Nancy.
Helen worked for the MBTA of Boston her whole life till she retired at age 62.
She was a member of the Newton Highlands Congregational Church for 98 years, and also belonged to the Newton Highlands Woman's Club and the Newton Highlands Walking Club.
Helen was a very independent woman and lived her life her way.
Helen is survived by her nieces, Marsha Melnick of Waltham, MA, Nancy Machado of Warwick, MA; a nephew, Robert Hoffman of Harrison, ME; six great nephews; one great niece; and many great, great nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Helen was predeceased by a sister, Evelyn Hoffman, a brother, Herman R. Hoffman Jr., and two nephews, Herman R. Hoffman III and Allen L. Hoffman.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Cambridge Cemetery, 76 Coolidge Avenue, Cambridge, MA.
Donations can be made to the Newton Highlands Woman's Club, 72 Columbus St., Newton Highlands, MA 02461 (scholarship fund), or to the Newton Highlands Congregational Church (NHCC),54 Lincoln St., Newton Highlands, MA 02461.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, MA is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Helen Hoffman