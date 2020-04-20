|
|
Died peacefully on April 18, 2020, one week short of her 96th birthday. She was the beloved daughter of the late Leocadia and Joseph Daniszewski. She was the loving sister of the late John, Josephine, Irene, Stanley, Joseph and Lucy. She was the loving aunt of Joseph Daniszewski, Jr. of Paris, Maine, Mary Ann Sweda, Catherine Sweda, Edward Sweda and Robert Sweda, all of Dorchester, and the late Barbara Jean Sweda, Renee Griffin, and Joan Dewsnap. Helen also had many cousins, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, and 1 great-great-grandniece. Helen was a member of the Franciscan Third Order for more than 30 years. She graduated from the Jeremiah E. Burke High School and took several computer courses at Quincy College. She worked as an assistant manager of the stenographic department at S & W Engineering Corp. for 40 years and as the secretary to loan officers at the State Street Bank for 10 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be sent to Mission Church, 1545 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02120 or to the Catholic Television Network, P.O. Box 9196, Watertown, MA 02471. A private committal service will be held at St. Michael Cemetery in Roslindale. "A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, South Boston, at a later date." For guestbook please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
View the online memorial for Helen J. (Daniszewska), DENNIS
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 20, 2020